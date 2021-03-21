Dashcam Captures Meteorite Streaking Over The UK

DASHCAM captures meteorite streaking over the UK in broad daylight as sonic boom is heard miles away

A taxi driver in Jersey was fortunate to capture the extraordinary sight of a meteorite entering Earth’s atmosphere before disintegrating as it streaked across the sky in South West England. The incredible broad daylight sighting occurred at around 3pm on Saturday, March 20 after hundreds of locals took to social media describing a sound like a large explosion nearby.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told MailOnline that the bang was not linked to any RAF activity and the British Geological Survey (BGS) confirmed that the noise was most likely a sonic boom caused by a bolide meteorite.

BGS tweeted: ‘Probable sonic event: Somerset, Devon and Dorset. BGS has no evidence of any seismic event in the area at the approximate time of 15:00 today.

‘However, the descriptions provided by members of the public are consistent with those typically experienced by a sonic boom.’

A sonic boom is caused when something breaks the sound barrier, meaning it is travelling at a speed of 770mph.


Liam Thomas told Devon Live: ‘I’m from Payhembury and I just heard what sounded like a big explosion.

‘It was this big bass-y boom that reverberated for a good 20 seconds or so, followed by a series of popping noises. I’ve checked and people as far as Dorset also heard it.’

Stephen Griffiths, from Watchet in Somerset said: ‘I was in the greenhouse of my back garden and heard it very loudly. I felt the vibration of the boom through the greenhouse floor slabs and my small greenhouse shook.’


