Child electrocuted in busy park next to Sevilla school

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy was electrocuted while playing in a park in Sevilla.

The child went to play in the park next to the Isbilya School in the eastern part of the city, within which there is an electrical installation with fuse boxes which are not covered.

The boy reached in and suffered a severe electric shock which left him with deep first and second degree burns on one of his hands, his family reports, adding that they are still upset at the thought of how much worse it could have been.

A protest was carried out by parents with children at the school at the scene of the accident. They claim that they have been warning of the danger for months.

Canal Sur, one of Andalucia’s main TV and radio stations, reported that electrical company Endesa had told them that the box that the child touched is private property. They confirmed that they have cut off the supply to the electric box, but that it is up to the owner to fix it. In the meantime, the fuse box has been closed with tape.

The boy was taken to the Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Sevilla to be treated for his burns.

