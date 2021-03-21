CHELSEA Are The Third Team Through To FA Cup Semi-Finals after they beat Sheffield United

Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final tie today, Sunday 21, at Stamford Bridge, to join Southampton and Manchester City in the last four of the competition, with the final spot to be filled later today when Man United take on Leicester City.

This victory extends Thomas Tuchel’s club record-breaking unbeaten start to 14 matches, with 10 wins, and four draws since replacing Frank Lampard.

The scoreline flatters Chelsea really after they put in a very below-par performance, but with the depth in talent available to Thomas Tuchel, it was his substitution that finally paid off, bringing on Hakim Ziyech, who put the match to bed with his strike late in the match.

An Oliver Norwood own goal put The Blues ahead in the 24th minute when he steered the ball into his own net attempting to block Ben Chilwell’s shot.

David McGoldrick, the former Republic of Ireland striker, should have levelled the tie for The Blades, but he nodded wide when unmarked deep in the Chelsea area, as his team surged forward in waves, but the Chelsea defence stood firm, with Kurt Zouma having an outstanding game at the heart of the Chelsea backline.

Two big chances were wasted by Christian Pulisic to put the much-changed Blues out of sight, with the American forward losing his footing with one of the attempts, and his shot was blocked by Aaron Ramsdale.

Tuchel’s side now has to wait and see who their semi-final opponents will be at Wembley, but either way, it will be Premiership teams in the last four of the draw.

