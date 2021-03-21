Casino Marbella donates €2,382 to Council to help vulnerable families

AS previously reported, the Casino Marbella has collected unclaimed or lost chips worth €2,382 during 2020 which it will donate to charity.

It was decided to make the donation to the Marbella Council to support its wallet cards programme which supports vulnerable families who have been especially affected by the pandemic.

Marbella mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, as well as Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado and the head of Social Policies of San Pedro Alcantara, Begoña Rueda, were present at the cheque reception ceremony.

The Monedero Card initiative was promoted last year by the City Council through a grant of €180,000 to the DYA Association and this year the budget will remain the same and the aid will be received by some 150 families.

The head of marketing at Casino Marbella, Paula Veiga, handed over the cheque accompanied by Casino manager, Javier Burgués, explained that the orphan chips are those that players have left in the gaming rooms

“We collect them, exchange them for their real economic value and at the end of the year we allocate that money to social purposes in the city,” she pointed out, while clarifying that on this occasion the amount “is less than in previous years because due to the pandemic.

Since the collection was started when the Casino opened in 1978, so far more than €250,000 has been donated to charity.

