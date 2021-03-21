Carrie Symonds ‘Planning Large Wedding to Boris Johnson’

CARRIE SYMONDS is reportedly planning a large wedding to fiance Boris Johnson.

According to reports, Carrie Symonds is planning a large wedding to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A source said: “At first Carrie wanted to get married before Wilfred was born.

“Then Covid hit and she was happy to have a wedding with just 15 people, but Boris told her she deserved a bigger wedding with all their friends and family.

“Carrie perhaps took that as a licence to plan an extravaganza when all the restrictions are removed. It could be a tremendous show of how well Boris has done with the vaccination programme.”

The news comes after the Electoral Commission said it had contacted the Conservatives after party funds were allegedly used to pay to redecorate Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ Downing Street flat €230,000.

In a statement, a commission spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with the party to establish whether any sums relating to the renovation works fall within the regime regulated by the commission.

“If so, they would need to be reported according to the rules specified in law, and would then be published by the commission as part of our commitment to the transparency of political finance.”

The Conservatives rejected the claims, however. A spokesman said: “All reportable donations to the Conservative Party are correctly declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them and comply fully with the law.

“Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in government transparency returns.”

Carries Symonds and Boris Johnson have been engaged since last year and are reportedly planning to get married this summer.

