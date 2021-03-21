Brits Risk Hefty £1,000 Fine For Failing To Fill Out Census 2021 Survey.

Britons are required to fill in the Census 2021 survey ideally by 21 March, otherwise, they could risk being hit with a £1,000 (€1,160) fine.

The census, a survey about all the households in England and Wales, includes questions such as who you live with, the type of property you live in and employment status.

If for any reason anyone who doesn’t complete the form will have a census officer get in touch with them- further failure to comply could result in a court case and the risk of a £1,000 fine and the associated court costs.

As per the census website, it is an offence to supply false information or to not complete the census.

“Everyone must complete the census and provide accurate information. Your answers to the census questions will help organisations make decisions on planning and funding public services in your area, including transport, education and healthcare,” the website explained.

However, some questions are labelled as voluntary and it is not an offence to skip these. According to a Money Saving Expert, Brits should technically complete the form on 21 March, though this can be done earlier or late

James Andrews, a personal finance expert at money.co.uk, said: “The last thing anyone needs right now is a £1,000 fine landing on their doormat. I would urge everyone to ensure that they fill in and submit their census form within the deadline to avoid having to pay a penalty. It should only take 10 minutes a person, with another 10 to cover the ‘household’ section.”

More fines to worry about!

In more fines to avoid, motorists face now being charged £120 (€139.30) for throwing cigarette butts or apple cores out of the window.

All Brits travelling abroad from now face £200 (€232.12) fines unless carrying new travel declaration forms.

You also face a £10,000 (€11,606) hotel quarantine fine if you end your UK 10-day isolation early.

