A MAN has been charged over the murder of London teenager who was stabbed to death.

Police said they have charged the man over the murder of the London teenager, who was stabbed in Walthamstow.

Marvin Ward, 18, of Westwood Road, East London, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with the murder of Hussain Chaudhry.

He was also accused of two counts of attempted murder, relating stab wounds to Chaudhry’s mother and brother, robbery and of possession of an offensive weapon.

The UK teenager who was killed in Walthamstow, London, died after defending his family business from thieves, it has emerged.

Hussain Chaudhry, 18, died after being stabbed on Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow, after thieves reportedly targeted his family’s business.

Neighbours told press thieves had targeted the family who sold designer clothes. They said the student was killed after trying to defend the business from robbers.

One resident said: “Clearly the family in the house were trying to protect themselves. They were defending themselves but the robber pulled out a knife.”

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, claimed one of the attackers was punched in the face before running off with some clothes.

They added: “They are a good family, that’s their family home and they are not associated with any gangs.”

Hussain Chaudhry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a woman in her 40s and man in his 20s, thought to be the teenager’s mother and brother, were also injured. They were both taken to hospital but have since been released.

