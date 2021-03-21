Boxer Lee Noble Dies Aged 33 Following Tragic Cancer Battle

Boxer Lee Noble Has Died Aged 33 Following A Tragic Battle With Terminal Cancer.

Lee Noble has lost his battle with terminal cancer and left the boxing community in mourning, promoter Eddie Hearn led the tributes to the former fighter.

Lee Noble died following his battle with terminal brain cancer- the former boxing talent was first diagnosed with leukemia back in 2014. Five years after the diagnosis he confirmed that the cancer was terminal.

It was in the early hours of Sunday morning, March 21, Noble ultimately lost his life to the illness. His family and friends were by his side in Sheffield, with the boxing world now in mourning at his passing. Top promoter Eddie Hearn was among Noble’s many supporters within the sport.

Hearn took to Twitter to post: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Lee Noble. Lee fought his illness so bravely for many years and my thoughts and everyone at Matchroom are with him and his family. At peace now.”

Lee Noble’s career

A former English super welterweight title challenger, Noble participated in 47 contests through an eight-year career. Facing the likes of Grzegorz Proksa, Brian Rose (twice), Billy Joe Saunders, Martin Murray, John Ryder and David Brophy, Noble had won his last five fights.

The latter contest against Brophy saw Noble score a creditable draw over the four-round distance. Brophy would later go on to win the Commonwealth title. It was on the back of defeating Kiril Psonko in Barnsley in September 2014, the Yorkshireman was given the devastating news of his condition.

