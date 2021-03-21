Beach ready in Santa Pola

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Beach ready in Santa Pola
ACCESSIBLE BEACH: Santa Pola facilities for those with mobility problems Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

SANTA POLA will install SOS posts on the Cabo beach and all its natural beaches.

These will allow beachgoers to contact the Emergency Services as there are no lifeguards at these zones, which also have problems with mobile phone coverage.

Santa Pola’s urban beaches, where lifesavers are present, will be equipped with megaphones enabling them to communicate with the public when necessary.

-- Advertisement --

Beaches councillor Jorge Diez also explained that Bancal de la Arena and Cala de la Ermita have now been added to the beaches which have a lifesaving service during the high season.

More equipment at the accessible beach points for those with mobility problems will be provided by the concessionary company contracted to provide the lifesaving services, Diez said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Beach ready in Santa Pola.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleCybercrime In Spain Has Risen By 300% During The Pandemic
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here