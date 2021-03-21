Beach ready in Santa Pola

SANTA POLA will install SOS posts on the Cabo beach and all its natural beaches.

These will allow beachgoers to contact the Emergency Services as there are no lifeguards at these zones, which also have problems with mobile phone coverage.

Santa Pola’s urban beaches, where lifesavers are present, will be equipped with megaphones enabling them to communicate with the public when necessary.

Beaches councillor Jorge Diez also explained that Bancal de la Arena and Cala de la Ermita have now been added to the beaches which have a lifesaving service during the high season.

More equipment at the accessible beach points for those with mobility problems will be provided by the concessionary company contracted to provide the lifesaving services, Diez said.

