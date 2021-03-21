Angela Merkel EXTENDS Germany’s Covid Restrictions Into Next Month Despite Protests.

Angela Merkel is set to extend coronavirus restrictions in Germany into April despite mass anti-lockdown protests. Several states have expressed their intentions to extend COVID-19 restrictions into April as Germany battles a third wave of the coronavirus, according to a draft plan obtained by news agencies.

The proposal comes as the coronavirus incidence rate crossed the critical 100 in 100,000 mark- the government had previously said this level be enough to trigger new curbs.

The draft document, seen by the DPA and AFP news agencies, cited the high infection rate, which is being “accelerated by COVID-19 variants.” Europe’s largest economy had begun easing restrictions before the latest wave of infections. The authorities reopened schools in late February, and some shops were allowed to resume business earlier this month.

The remaining curbs are set to last until the end of March. On Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with state leaders to decide how to proceed. However, with cases rising — 13,733 new infections were recorded on Sunday — the worst-hit areas may soon have to reimpose restrictions, described as applying the emergency brake.

German police were forced to use water cannons, pepper spray and clubs to control protesters rallying over the coronavirus lockdown in the town of Kassel in central Germany today, Sunday, March 21, as demonstrators numbered some 20,000. Protests against government measures to rein in the pandemic were also reported in Austria, Britain, Finland, Romania and Switzerland.

