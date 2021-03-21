ANDALUCIA registers two deaths, the fewest in six months

The Community of Andalucía registered 746 coronavirus infections on Sunday, March 21, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health, a lower figure than last Sunday, where 842 cases were recorded. In addition, two people lost their lives to Covid today, in Cadiz and Malaga, which is the lowest number of fatalities since September 27.

Unfortunately, the all-important cumulative incidence rate of the autonomous community has risen for the second day to 122 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, 2.3 points higher than the previous day and 0.5 points higher than the rate of 121.5 recorded last Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



Sevilla is currently the province with the most new cases at 173, followed by Granada on 148 and Almeria with 130. Huelva registered the fewest new infections, at 39.

Hospital pressure is also easing the Andalucian Community, with 1,013 patients admitted today compared with 1,042 the previous day and 93 less than the same day last week.

Ahead of the Easter celebrations, which are marked by a slight easing of restrictions in Andalucía while the provincial borders remain closed, the delegate of Health in Malaga, Carlos Bautista, has said that while “the fourth wave is irremediable”, prudence and caution over the period will help the Community beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Bautista asked for “a lot of caution in these days that come from Holy Week,” warning that “the virus is in the street, it is where people are, it is transmitted when there are crowds, and the virus kills.”

_____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucía Registers Fewest Deaths In Six Months”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.