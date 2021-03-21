Almeria AVE still behind schedule

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Almeria AVE still behind schedule
ALMERIA VISIT: Jose Luis Abalos with provincial dignitaries at the restored railway station Photo credit: Jose Luis Abalos Twitter

JOSE LUIS ABALOS, the central government’s Transport minister, revealed that Almeria’s AVE should arrive in 2025 or 2026.

Speaking during his first official visit to Almeria City, Abalos admitted that the high speed train would reach the province at least two years later than promised.

He had “inherited” this date from his predecessors at the Ministry, Abalos said, explaining that 2023 was originally quoted “as a guide” and dependent on progress made in Lorca (Murcia).

-- Advertisement --

Problems there had been solved, the minister said, but stressed that “considerable effort” still lay ahead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria AVE still behind schedule.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleCarrie Symonds ‘Planning Large Wedding to Boris Johnson’
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here