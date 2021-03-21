Almeria AVE still behind schedule

JOSE LUIS ABALOS, the central government’s Transport minister, revealed that Almeria’s AVE should arrive in 2025 or 2026.

Speaking during his first official visit to Almeria City, Abalos admitted that the high speed train would reach the province at least two years later than promised.

He had “inherited” this date from his predecessors at the Ministry, Abalos said, explaining that 2023 was originally quoted “as a guide” and dependent on progress made in Lorca (Murcia).

Problems there had been solved, the minister said, but stressed that “considerable effort” still lay ahead.

