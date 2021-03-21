A sweet project in Olula de Castro

A COOPERATIVE in Olula de Castro (registered population 180) intends to start producing Spain’s favourite Christmas sweetmeat, turron.

The Junta’s Territorial Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration delegate, Jose Luis Delgado, recently visited Olula where a municipal property used as a storeroom will become a turron factory.

The project has been carried out by the town hall with funds from the Agricultural Employment Promotion Programme (PFEA) co-financed with €29,700 from the Junta.

“This is a fine example of cooperation between the administrations,” Delgado said, stressing the importance of projects like Olula’s that create stable employment and help to prevent depopulation.

