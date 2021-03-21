A sweet project in Olula de Castro

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A sweet project in Olula de Castro
OLULA: Plans for making handcrafted turron Photo credit: juanantoniootc

A COOPERATIVE in Olula de Castro (registered population 180) intends to start producing Spain’s favourite Christmas sweetmeat, turron.

The Junta’s Territorial Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration delegate, Jose Luis Delgado, recently visited Olula where a municipal property used as a storeroom will become a turron factory.

The project has been carried out by the town hall with funds from the Agricultural Employment Promotion Programme (PFEA) co-financed with €29,700 from the Junta.

-- Advertisement --

“This is a fine example of cooperation between the administrations,” Delgado said, stressing the importance of projects like Olula’s that create stable employment and help to prevent depopulation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A sweet project in Olula de Castro.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleVladimir Putin Issues Terrifying New ‘Kill List’- Six Targets Live In The UK
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here