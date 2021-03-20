Women Aged 45 To 54 Do The Most Online Shopping In Spain

WOMEN aged 45 to 54 years of age do the most online shopping in Spain as consumer habits continue to change

There’s no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we shop, perhaps forever, and nowhere is this more evident than in our online consumption. Faced with the closure of non-essential retail for months on end, along with far more time on their hands, buyers turned to internet stores as an outlet; in fact, online shopping in Spain increased by 24 per cent in 2020 compared with the same period the year before.

A recent analysis conducted by Webloyalty found that the average monthly online expenditure now stands at €54, but who is doing the shopping? You guessed it: women, who currently make up 57 per cent of online spending overall, with those aged between 45 and 54 years accounting for 23 per cent of all online purchases. It was revealed that residents in large urban areas, such as Madrid and Barcelona do the most shopping, and the sectors that have increased their volume of online sales the most since the start of the pandemic are fashion and homeware, pet products, food and electronics, while online tourism purchases have unsurprisingly suffered the worst punishment, dropping by 70 per cent.

It will also come as no major shock that the biggest online shopping months were February and November since pandemic restrictions heavily impacted the traditional sale days of Valentine’s Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

