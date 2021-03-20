Watch: Speed Fiend Nabbed After Posting Video On Instagram

WATCH THE VIDEO: SPEED FIEND nabbed by police after posting a video of her journey on Instagram

A 20-year-old woman from Sevilla is being investigated after driving a high-end car at 180 kilometres per hour along the SE-30 motorway, and then posting her exploits on Instagram on January 6. Making good use of the Osint social media monitoring techniques, officials came across the video and set out to identify the owner of the profile, who turned out to be the same person who was filming herself while tearing down the road.

That same morning, the Local Police launched an investigation into reports of several luxury vehicles travelling at high speeds through the streets of the Poligono Sur; officers identified the drivers and quickly established that the high-end cars were owned by a rental company from the Costa del Sol.

The car that the young woman was driving can reach speeds of 320 kilometres per hour and accelerates from 0 to 100 in just 3.6 seconds, thanks to its enormous 585 break horse power. She is currently being investigated by the GIAT unit of the Guardia Civil for two crimes. The first is for driving at 180 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone while the second is for reckless driving, which was all caught on the video she herself published.

Policía Local detecta en redes sociales a una mujer (20) que conduce a 180 km/h por la SE-30 #Sevilla, en un turismo de alta gama. Publicó un vídeo posando ante la cámara superando los 170 km/h.#PolicíaLocal #GIAT @GuardiaCivil @DGTes#OSINT #Gobernaciónhttps://t.co/SKDi2OAdVC pic.twitter.com/0eD1MpzcyK — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) March 20, 2021



