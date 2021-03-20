VALENCIA continues to register the lowest Covid incidence rate in all of Spain as the Community takes control of the third wave

While the positive evolution of the coronavirus pandemic continues throughout much of Spain, the Valencian Community continues to be the autonomy with the lowest incidence rate in the entire country. After weeks of sitting at the top of the list for having the highest number of infections and deaths due to Covid, Valencia has today, March 20, reached just 34.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 15 days, down from 36.5 cases yesterday.

The low numbers mean that the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands are the only regions currently sitting at the low risk level, and in Valencia, restrictions have been slightly eased to reflect this.

-- Advertisement --



As of Monday, March 15, bars, restaurants and cafes were allowed to open their inside spaces to a maximum of 30 per cent capacity, while outdoor terraces were increased to 100 per cent, always keeping social distancing guidelines in mind. Additionally, gyms, swimming pools and other indoor sporting facilities were allowed to open to 30 per cent capacity.

Although the Community is now at the lowest incidence level for Covid in all of Spain, the regional president is still calling for caution and has not ruled out extending the current restrictions, which prohibit non-cohabitants from meeting in private residences, beyond April 12.

The Generalitat is committed to maintaining its strategy of de-escalation of restrictions “slow, gradual and prudent,” Ximo Puig said.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia Continues To Register Lowest Incidence Rate In All Of Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.