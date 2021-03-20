Urgent Appeal Sent Out For Young Mother And Two Daughters Last Seen Two Days Ago

Urgent Appeal Sent Out For Young Mother,20, And Two Daughters Last Seen Two Days Ago.

AN URGENT APPEAL has been launched by Thames Valley Police who are asking for the public’s help to find Skye and her two children, Lola, 2, and Sapphire-Bleu,1- they were last seen in the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes.

Skye Dorman, 20, and her children Lola, two, and Sapphire-Bleu, one, have not been seen for two days raising serious concerns about where they are. They were all reported missing at around 3 pm on Thursday, March 18, from the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, but since then their location has been unknown.

The appeal, which was announced on the Thames Valley Police website on Thursday (March 19), is being made in the hope that someone may have seen the young family or know their whereabouts.

Skye is described as white, 5ft 8inches tall, of slight build with mid-brown hair and is known to spend time in the Milton Keynes area. In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, Detective Inspector Nick Garside said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Skye and her two children.”

He went on to add: “We would ask anyone with information as to their whereabouts or if anyone thinks they have seen Skye and her two children Lola and Sapphire-Bleu then we would ask them to please come forward.”

