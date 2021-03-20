University offers students cash for ‘staycations’ to avoid unnecessary travel over Easter break

University offers students cash for ‘staycations’ to avoid unnecessary travel over the Easter break.

STUDENTS at the University of California, Davis, who decide to stay home during the March 22 to 26 break will get the equivalent of around €60 in gift cards, an initiative that has proven to be a big hit.

Vice-chancellor for student affairs, Sheri Atkinson, told the Los Angeles Times that the idea was to provide a positive incentive for students to follow public health guidance.

She said that around half of the student body lives either on campus or in the David area.

Students must pledge to stay in town for their weeklong break and complete a Covid-19 test to qualify for the gift card.

UC Davis had initially planned to offer 750 cards, but because of student interest, it increased the number to 2,000.

The incentive scheme is expected to cost around $150,000 (€125,500) which will be paid through philanthropy and other university funds — not student fees or tuition, said Atkinson.

Universities and colleges across the US are reportedly scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage gatherings and parties that could spread the virus and lead to a hike in Covid infection rates back on campus.

