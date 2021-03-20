UK Vaccination Drive Passes Half Way Point

UK COVID vaccination drive passes the half way point

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has applauded the ‘national success story’ of the UK’s astonishingly rapid vaccine rollout plan as the country broke its own record by administering a whopping 660,276 doses of the jab in one day.

Taking to Twitter On Saturday, March 20, Mr Hancock said:

‘I’m absolutely delighted to tell you that we have now vaccinated half of all adults in the united kingdom.

‘It’s a huge success and I want to say many, many thanks to all those involved, including the half of all adults who have come forward.

‘The UK vaccination programme is a big success story. It’s down to the hard work of many, many people.’

660,276 vaccinations were administered on Thursday, March 18, 50,000 more than the previous record which was set on January 30 when 609,010 were administered. 528,260 of those were first doses and 132,016 were second doses.

Some 26.2million people have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine, which equates to half the adult population in Britain, while two million have already received both inoculations.

MPs immediately responded to the Health Secretary’s tweet and joined in with the celebrations of the good news.

Alicia Kearns, Tory MP for Rutland and Melton, said: ‘Half of all adults vaccinated – what a Herculean achievement!’

Tory Rob Butler posted: ”Vaccinating half of all adults in the UK is an astonishing achievement.’

MP for Bury St Edmunds Jo Churchill added: ‘An incredible milestone – we have now vaccinated half of all adults in the UK. When you receive your invitation please #getthejab!’

Yesterday we vaccinated more people than any day yet. I'm delighted to be able to say that we've now vaccinated HALF of all adults in the UK 🇬🇧 The vaccine is a national success story & our way out of this pandemic. When you get the call, get the jab. pic.twitter.com/hGX0nrRsYV — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 20, 2021

