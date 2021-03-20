UK Breaks Daily record Jab for Second Day in a Row

UK breaks daily jab record for second day in a row with more than 711,000 doses administered.

The UK has seen a new record for the most coronavirus jabs given out over 24 hours, for the second time in consecutive days. A total of 711,156 doses were given across the UK on Friday, vaccinations minister Nadim Zahawi confirmed on Saturday.

The previous record was set on Thursday, March 18, when a total of 660,276 doses were administered – 528,260 of those were first jabs and 132,016 were second doses.

A total of 26,853,407 people have now had a first dose of the vaccine and 2,132,551 have had their second jab. On Saturday, it emerged that more than half of the UK’s adult population had now received their first dose, a milestone hailed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “fantastic achievement”.

The UK also reported another 96 deaths within 28 days of a positive death on Saturday and a further 5,587 cases.

