Turkey Pulls Out Of Treaty Protecting Women From Violence Causing Outrage Among Woman’s Rights Groups.

Turkey has pulled out of the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, a presidential decree said Friday, in the latest victory for conservatives in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing party.

The publication of the decree in the official gazette early today, Saturday, March 20, sparked anger among rights groups and calls for protests in Istanbul. The 2011 Istanbul Convention requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse, as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation.

There has been no reason given for the withdrawal, but officials in Erdogan’s governing AK Party had said last year the government was considering pulling out amid a dispute about how to curb growing violence against women.

“The guarantee of women’s rights are the current regulations in our bylaws, primarily our Constitution. Our judicial system is dynamic and strong enough to implement new regulations as needed,” Family, Labour and Social Policies Minister Zehra Zumrut said on Twitter, without providing a reason for the move.

Conservatives in the country had claimed the charter damages family unity, encourages divorce and that its references to equality were being used by the LGBTQ community to gain broader acceptance in society the opposition CHP party criticised the move.

Gokce Gokcen, deputy chairman of the CHP responsible for human rights, tweeted that abandoning the treaty meant “keeping women second class citizens and letting them be killed”.

Turkey had been debating a possible departure after an official in Erdogan’s party raised dropping the treaty in 2020- it has been since then that women have taken to streets in Istanbul and other cities calling on the government to stick to the convention.

