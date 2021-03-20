Thousands More Pubs Can Open After UK Changes Laws

THE UK will allow thousands more pubs to re-open following a change in laws.

The government law change will mean thousands more UK pubs will be able to open.

Councils have been told to allow bars and restaurants to put up tents and other structures to allow pub-goers to eat and drink outside from April 12 when the UK’s laws on pub re-openings change,

The move means thousands more pubs will be able to open next month after ministers ruled the gazebos and tents can go up.

The government have also told councils to allow bars and restaurants to provide outdoor dining from April 12, when outdoor serving return.

Government figures suggest the move will allow 9,000 additional venues to open next month rather than having to wait for indoor serving in May.

Any venue, even if it is listed, can put up a gazebo or structure of any size on their land without permission as part of ministers’ plans.

A new £56 million (€65.01 million) has also been planned to help towns and cities get ready to re-open.

Councils will be able to apply for funding to hold beer and food festivals in high streets to get people back to shops.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday: “We have cut needless red tape to make it easier for pubs and restaurants… making the most of outdoor space and giving more people the chance to enjoy a meal or pint.

“Every pub in the land can now erect a marquee in their garden for the whole summer: A shot in the arm for our wonderful pubs.”

He added: “I am hugely grateful for the spirit and strength that business owners and communities have shown this year.”

The changes were reportedly backed by pubs.

