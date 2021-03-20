Thief caught on CCTV breaking into 14 vehicles in same car park

Thief caught on CCTV breaking into 14 vehicles in the same car park.

THE National Police in Granada have arrested a 20-year-old Moroccan man, who has a ‘police record’ in connection with damage caused to 14 vehicles at a car park in the centre of the city.

All of the vehicles had smashed windows and had been ransacked, with shoes and  and coins among items taken.

Police examined CCTV footage and spotted the suspect ‘loitering at night’, the same man who had been seen at around 6.30am on Friday morning, March 19, walking in a street nearby with a bloody hand.

He was stopped and found to have a “small amount of coins in his possession”.

Closer inspection of the vehicles found traces of blood and footprints on the seats.


The vehicle owners reported a pair of work shoes missing, a handful of small coins, a thermos glass, a pair of trainers, and a business card.

The detainee is expected to appear before the courts this week.

