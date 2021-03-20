Teen Vogue editor resigns amid public backlash over racist tweets posted several years ago.

ALEXI McCammond announced she has “decided to part ways” with the publication before her first day as Teen Vogue’s new editor-in-chief.

McCammond was revealed as new editor of the magazine earlier this month.

But on Thursday, March 18, she told her followers on Twitter that she has “decided to part ways with Condé Nast, explaining her reasons why.

She wrote: “I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities, As a young woman of colour, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in its next chapter.

“My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about – issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world – and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways.”

McCammond, 27, an MSNBC contributor, said she “should not have tweeted what I did, and I have taken full responsibility for that”.

Her tweets were penned 10 years ago and included offensive stereotypes about Asians and derogatory comments about gay people.

They came to light again once her appointment was announced and more than 20 members of staff at the magazine demanded Condé Nast look into and address the situation.

Earlier in the month, McCammond apologised for her “hurtful and inexcusable language”.

But despite her apology, Ulta Beauty reportedly suspended its seven-figure advertising deal with Teen Vogue.

Concluding her tweet this week, McCammond said she has now “redoubled” her commitment “to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional”.

