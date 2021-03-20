Struggling bar owner sets up crowdfunding page to ‘save my business’.

GONZALO Arias, owner of a bar in Santiago, fears having to close due to the lack of pilgrims and “continuous closures”, estimating his losses at around €30,000.

Gonzalo’s bar Congo 7 is in the heart of Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, just 200 meters from the cathedral, and during Easter week, would normally be packed to the rafters with pilgrims.

But the coronavirus pandemic has changed everything.

“The silence is absolute in the city. The streets, the restaurants… Everything is deserted. Right now there should be four-hour queues to pass the Holy Door and I have passed it five times without waiting a minute,” said Gonzalo.

He said he still has outgoings of €2,000 a month, despite being closed.

“This is unsustainable….the losses are enormous. Since the beginning of the pandemic until now they are around €30,000 and we are already at the limit.”

The former taxi driver was encouraged to set up a crowdfunding page by three organisers of pilgrimages overseas – one from America and two from Australia – and in a matter of days, €1,400 has been donated.

“I started it earlier this week and have been pleasantly surprised. Half of the people who have participated are people I already knew. They don’t do it just for the business, they do it for me,” said Gonzalo.

“This means that there are people interested in us doing well and surviving,” added the bar owner, while hoping that this push, together with an improvement in the health situation, will allow him to keep his business alive.

Appealing for help on his gofundme page, Gonzalo said: “Many of you know me because I used to drive a taxi and drove many of you all over Galicia showing you some of my favorite places and telling you the local history. I also provided assistance to Pilgrims, such as finding accommodation, finding lost bags, advising on the best places to eat, or even finding a doctor and acting as a translator!

“I am also a pilgrim and have walked the Camino of Santiago. With the vision of opening a bar to be a home for pilgrims to gather and share stories and friendship, dance and have some fun, I gave up the taxi and opened Conga 7 (just near the Cathedral). For a time it was that place!”



