Something to survive on in Almeria

SPAIN’S Minimum Living Wage (IMV) is reaching 16,444 people, including 7,116 minors, who belong to 5,615 families living in Almeria.

Manuel de la Fuente Arias, the central government’s sub-delegate to Almeria province, emphasised that the IMV has proved “especially effective” in combatting child poverty.

The central government had assigned more funds in this respect than Spain’s autonomous regions would assign in a normal year, De la Fuente Arias pointed out.

The number of Almeria families receiving the IMV had increased from 640 last October to the present 5,615 who receive an average of €460 a month.

De la Fuenta explained that when applications were turned down, this was because claimants did not meet the requirements for classification as “vulnerable.”

Ten per cent of those hoping to receive the Minimum Living Wage were rejected because they failed to provide proof that they were part of a family unit, the sub-delegate added, although the rules were eased in January to include “unconventional” domestic situations.

