IRISH singer Sinead O’ Connor puts her ‘rainbow’ house up for sale

Troubled Irish singer Sinead O’ Connor has put her rather colourful seaside home in Ireland back on the market after a buyer for the property fell through in 2017. The ‘rainbow’ property is set on 3714 square feet of land overlooking stunning beaches, features six bedrooms, four reception rooms and bubble-gum pink kitchen. Owning an iconic piece of the Gaelic landscape will set buyers back a cool €950,000 (£683,000).

Although the property was built back in the 1860 and still retains some of that Victorian-era feel, the ‘Nothing Compares To You’ singer has put her unique stamp on the house; one living room sports bright green walls while another is decorated with pale pink sofas against a backdrop of magenta walls.

Back in November, Sinead announced that she would be cancelling all of her upcoming concerts with the exception of the Irish gigs, to enter into a “one-year programme for trauma and addiction.” However, in February, the soloist was back on social media, asking fans to pray for her teenage son Shane after what she described as a “hideous day from hell.”

She didn’t expand on what the problem was, but wrote: “Any spare prayers out there, pls stick one in for my son, Shane. The very light of my life.”

