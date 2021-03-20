Shots Fired at Undercover Police in North London

Shots were fired at a group of undercover police in north London amid rising attacks on officers.

Ten-plain clothed coppers were patrolling the Grahame Park Estate in Colindale on Thursday at approximately 7:10 pm after being informed there was a large gathering in the area.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the officers approached a group of six local men who immediately ran off, with the officers chasing them on foot. During the pursuit, it is believed a firearm was discharged “a number of times” by one of the suspects in the direction of the unarmed officers.

Nobody was injured, although the officers from the Met’s North West Violence Suppression Unit, were said to have been left “shaken” by the incident.

Armed response vehicles and other police resources were sent to the scene and a thorough search of the area was conducted. A Section 60 order was implemented overnight until 9 am on Friday.

There have been 7,140 recorded assaults on Met Police officers over the past 12 months – an increase of 19.1 per cent on the previous year.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Alger said: “The message is clear that any levels of violence against our colleagues who serve the public and keep our communities safe will not be tolerated. We are committed to finding those involved and fully investigating the circumstances.”

“The repercussions of this split-second action could have been grave – we could potentially have been dealing with a murder investigation. Nobody should go to work fearing that they may never return home. We are seeking the help of the public to identify the group of around six males who are believed to have resorted to extreme violence when pursued by police.”

Detectives are now appealing for information and witnesses following the shooting and asking anyone with security, dashcam or door-cam footage to get in touch.

