Sevilla Launches Initiative To Protect Historic Establishments

SEVILLA City Council launches initiative to protect historic establishments

The urban landscape of Sevilla is dotted with historic landmarks, some of which have been around for more than a hundred years, and which the City Council has now vowed to protect as some of the more traditional establishments come under threat. To prevent the doors from closing permanently on some of the older businesses, Sevilla officials approved on Thursday, March 18, a new decree to regulate and promote the economic activity of establishments with a rich history, thus ensuring their survival.

With its publication in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP) in April, the decree will allow businesses that meet certain requirements request the coveted Emblematic Establishment of the City of Sevilla seal, giving them access to subsidies, aids, bonuses and tax exemptions as well as specific promotional measures.

The Councillor for Economy and Commerce, Relations with the University Community and the Metropolitan Area, Francisco Páe, said that the new decree aims to “stop the process of depersonalisation of historic areas” of Sevilla and contribute to the “improvement of the profitability of some businesses that play a decisive role in the local economy, that generate a unique urban landscape that contributes a cultural, historical and tourist value and is part of the environment and customs” of the city.

