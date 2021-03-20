Serious Reaction To AstraZeneca Investigated In Menorca

SERIOUS adverse reaction to AstraZeneca Vaccine investigated in Menorca

The controversy surrounding the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shows no sign of abating as another suspected adverse reaction to the jab is currently under investigation in Menorca. A 38-year-old woman who received her inoculation on March 6 reported to the emergency department of the Mateu Orfila Hospital a week later with an intense headache.

After being prescribed an analgesic her headache improved, but she was back at the hospital on Thursday, March 18 suffering with back and neck pain and weakness in her legs. The patient was admitted to the neurology department with a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and transferred to the Intensive Care Unit on Friday afternoon, March 19. GBD is a rare disorder which causes a person’s own immune system to attack its nerves, causing muscle weakness. It usually occurs after a person suffers a respiratory or digestive infection, occasionally after surgery but very rarely as a result of a vaccination.

Health experts said they are investigating a possible link between the woman’s symptoms and the AstraZeneca vaccine, but as yet have discovered no cause-effect relationship between the two. The news nevertheless comes as a blow after the European Medicines Agency declared the vaccine safe and effective and Spain announced its intention to begin re-inoculating with AstraZeneca next Wednesday.

