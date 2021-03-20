Search for woman after Good Samaritan hands in ‘wad of cash’ that fell from her pocket.

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a young woman they want to trace to return a ‘wad’ of notes she dropped at Aire Sur shopping centre in Sevilla.

A Good Samaritan found the cash – said to be €180 – and immediately handed it in to Castilleja de la Cuesta Local Police.

The young woman is described as almost six feet tall with brown hair, medium-length hair.

Police said they “are not looking for her because she has committed a crime, but rather the opposite…we want to return the money to its rightful owner”.

The appeal for help tracing the woman has been shared by the police on social media.

“We are looking for this woman. On Friday, March 12, she dropped a significant amount of money in the Aire Sur Shopping Centre after having made various purchases.”

They pointed out that in the midst of the crisis caused by coronavirus “€180 is a lot of money”.

⚠️Buscamos a esta chica⚠️

El pasado viernes día doce, se le cayó en la galería del @CCAireSur una importante cantidad de dinero.

Habia realizado compras en @hmespana @hm_custserv y estamos intentando localizarla para devolverle el dinero.

¿Nos ayudas?#PoliciaCastilleja pic.twitter.com/wlpv6ptja4

— Policia Local (@PoliciaLocalcc) March 18, 2021

