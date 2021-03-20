Search for woman after Good Samaritan hands in ‘wad of cash’ that fell from her pocket

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: @PoliciaLocalcc

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a young woman they want to trace to return a ‘wad’ of notes she dropped at Aire Sur shopping centre in Sevilla.

A Good Samaritan found the cash – said to be €180 – and immediately handed it in to Castilleja de la Cuesta Local Police.

The young woman is described as almost six feet tall with brown hair, medium-length hair.

Police said they “are not looking for her because she has committed a crime, but rather the opposite…we want to return the money to its rightful owner”.

The appeal for help tracing the woman has been shared by the police on social media.


“We are looking for this woman. On Friday, March 12, she dropped a significant amount of money in the Aire Sur Shopping Centre after having made various purchases.”

They pointed out that in the midst of the crisis caused by coronavirus “€180 is a lot of money”.

Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

