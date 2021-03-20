Royal Marine’s Home Torched Twice in a Week After He Stood Up to Local Yobs

A former Royal Marine who spoke out against anti-social behaviour in his village has had his bungalow torched for the second time in the space of a week.

Teacher, Sean Ivey, 38, said he, his wife and their two children aged seven and five were “almost murdered” when their home in Wingate, County Durham, was set alight as they slept on Wednesday.

Durham Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of arson the following day before confirming a second blaze at the property in the early hours of Friday morning, which was also thought to be deliberate. A second man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of arson later yesterday, March 19.

Mr Ivey shared a video of his car and caravan ablaze during the incident, which also showed a fire crew attending. The fire spread to his home, which was not insured because he had forgotten to renew the policy.

Mr Ivey, who grew up in Wingate and returned there after serving in the Marines, said his home had been targeted because he had spoken out after a series of yobbish incidents in the village. In a Facebook post after the initial fire, he said: “We’re good standing members of the community and now, because I spoke out against anti-social behaviour my five-year-old boy, seven-year-old girl, wife and myself were almost murdered whilst asleep.”

He continued: “I want people to know that not enough is being done to curb anti-social behaviour. People are not being held accountable or responsible. Help me to help you and everyone else who are becoming victims of the poison that lives in our local communities.”

On Wednesday, hours before the arson attack, Mr Ivey posted on social media that his parents had been robbed when four men burst into their home.

He also said he had a run-in at the weekend with a young biker “riding like a lunatic” and saw another in the main street of the village pulling wheelies and mounting the paths. Mr Ivey called out groups of “young lads” seen riding quad bikes, and gangs gathering outside a local takeaway. He wrote: “Something really has to change!!! I don’t know how and I do not know what we can do but I think it’s time that the people, the good people of our communities, got together and come up with some ideas to hopefully get rid of these thugs and clean up our streets.”

An online appeal to help Mr Ivey had raised £57,000 by Saturday afternoon.

Durham Police have said a dispersal order will be put in place over the weekend, meaning anyone failing to leave the area when asked will face arrest.

