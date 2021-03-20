Billionaire Tax Exiles And Saudi Royals Claimed MILLIONS In Taxpayer-Funded Furlough

Billionaire Tax Exiles And Even Saudi Royals Claimed MILLIONS In UK Taxpayer-Funded Furlough.



Government data has revealed a list of 750,000 businesses at present using the furlough scheme to offset damage from Covid. The list of claimants were first shown last month when firms using furlough in December 2020 were published. Since then, new surprising details have emerged, including Tony Blair, and golf courses owned by Donald Trump.

The super-rich owners made the ‘obscene’ claims for taxpayers’ cash for staff who were sent home after their businesses, which include the Ritz Hotel and Harrods department stores, were closed under coronavirus restrictions. Monaco-based Jim Ratcliffe, who was once the UK’s richest man, claimed up to £175,000 (€203,142) for two hotel businesses and a fashion firm.

Two businesses owned by multimillionaire former Tory party chairman Lord Ashcroft claimed £20,000 (€23,216). Other billionaires whose companies have claimed tens of thousands in state support include media tycoon Len Blavatnik, the former owner of Harrods, Mohamed Al-Fayed, and the newspaper owner Evgeny Lebedev.

Four Saudi royals received up to £55,000 (€63,844) for four companies, one of which manages the 2,000-acre Glympton Park estate in Oxfordshire, owned until this year by Bandar bin Sultan, former Saudi ambassador to the US.

The government of Dubai, and its ruler Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, have also claimed for companies including a “six-star” 24-hour concierge service for VIPs. Some companies will have claimed more since the furlough scheme began in March last year. The scheme sees the government covers 80 per cent of an employee’s wages.

The Ritz hotel, owned by the brother-in-law of the emir of Qatar, claimed up to £500,000 (€580,300). The Ritz said staff had been furloughed to prevent any job losses and that the owners made “very substantial additional payments” to ensure salaries were not reduced.

