Resilient Almeria

JAVIER AURELIANO GARCIA, president of the Diputacion provincial council, recently praised Almeria residents for their response to the pandemic.

“Almerienses measured up,” he said. “Our province is characterised by having continually reinvented itself and for its ability to overcome structural shortfalls.”

It was precisely because of this strength of character that Almeria agriculture could continue to export “portions of health” for all of Europe while Spain was in lockdown, Garcia maintained.

-- Advertisement --



He was speaking during an in-person meeting held at the capital’s Teatro Apolo and organised by the Club de Marketing Almeria.

The subject under discussion was Almeria after the pandemic. The keys to recovery and the Diputacion president was taking part in a round-table discussion accompanied by Almeria City’s mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco and Maribel Sanchez, the Junta’s delegate to Almeria.

He went on to list the future challenges that awaited the province.

Guaranteeing health was essential, with vaccinations and sustained health care, Garcia said. So, too, was guaranteeing the economy by providing the opportunities that would enable the self-employed and businesses to continue creating employment and wealth.

Social guarantees were equally important, ensuring that nobody was left behind, collaborating with and assisting those who most needed it, centring the Budget on triple social, health and economic protection, the Diputacion president declared.

Institutional loyalty was no less important, he added: “This safeguards legal and economic security, attracting investment.”

Garcia stressed the importance of marketing as an institution and also in promoting the province.

Communication was fundamental in bringing services closer to the public, he continued.

“The better we communicate, the more people can benefit from the services the Diputacion provides to improve their quality of life,” Garcia said.

“During the pandemic we also worked on marketing ‘feelings’ to get across to other Spaniards and Europeans the perception that once this crisis is over, they will need to feel, live, taste and enjoy Almeria.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Resilient Almeria.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.