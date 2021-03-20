Queen Chooses Names for New Puppies

THE Queen has chosen names for her two new corgi puppies.

The royal has reportedly named one puppy Fergus and the other Muick after she got the new dogs last month.

According to the Sun, the monarch named one of the puppies after her uncle Fergus, who was killed during the First World War.

Meanwhile, Muick is named after Loch Muick on her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

A source told the newspaper the names were chosen as being important to the Queen.

They said: “Loch Muick is one of her favourite places on the Balmoral estate and the loss of uncle Fergus in the First World War is still honoured by the family.”

It emerged the Queen reportedly paid £2,650 (€3077) for one of her new royal corgi after buying it from a pet website.

Dog breeder and grandmother-of-six Denise Thomas told one publication she sold a corgi puppy through a pet website to a woman who works for the royal household and who would not say who the new owner would be.

The dog was reportedly 12-weeks old when the Queen bought him before being driven away by a woman in a blacked-out car.

Denise said she realised who had bought the dog when she Googled the woman’s name and learned she worked for the royal household, according to one publication.

Denise’s son, Craig Skyrme, said: “I’m sure he’ll get great training at the castle.”

He added: “The woman who collected him said she liked the name and that they might keep it.”

A Palace insider spoke about the queen’s new puppies, saying: “Both are said to be bringing in a lot of noise and energy into the castle.”

It is not clear where the Queen’s other new corgi came from and a spokesman has declined to comment.

