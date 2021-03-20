Portugal To Quarantine Travellers Arriving From South Africa Via Other Countries.

Passengers arriving in Portugal from South Africa via a stopover in another country must also quarantine for 14 days and present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before arrival, the interior ministry said on Saturday, March 20.

Direct flights from South Africa have already been halted and although few cases of the Covid-19 variant first detected in South Africa have been diagnosed in Portugal so far, the measure was intended to prevent any further spread, the ministry said.

-- Advertisement --



Flights to and from Brazil and Britain have been suspended until the end of the month, also to prevent contagion of Covid-19 variants. Passengers arriving through a different country must also test and quarantine.

Portugal, which has so far reported 816 623 Covid-19 cases and 16 754 deaths, began easing a nationwide lockdown on March 11 but has kept travel restrictions, including controls on its border with Spain, in place.

More than 100 countries have banned arrivals from South Africa due to the highly infectious new Covid-19 variant N501Y, which was first detected in the Eastern Cape late in 2020.

The bans continue to be put in place despite the fact that South Africa has in recent week seen a marked decline in new daily cases and even downgraded to an alert level one lockdown.

Europe is currently experiencing a fresh wave of coronavirus cases which has resulted in France, Poland and Ukraine on Saturday implementing new lockdown measures aimed at curbing the further spread of the virus.

Portugal has said it is ready to welcome back UK visitors as soon as the government gives the green light for international travel to resume.

The country will be removed from the UK’s ‘red list’ from tomorrow (Friday) and the earliest date given for non-essential overseas travel to be permitted under the government’s roadmap for emerging from lockdown is May 17.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal To Quarantine Travellers Arriving From South Africa Via Other Countries”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.