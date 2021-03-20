Popular Teen Influencer Revealed To Be Middle-Aged Man

POPULAR teen social media influencer in Japan revealed to be middle-aged man

A beautiful young Japanese social media ‘influencer’ known as Azusagakuyuki with thousands of followers who gained acclaim for touring the country on her motorbike has been unmasked as a 50-year-old man. According to local news outlet Gizmodo reports, the young woman tripled her following in the last month alone by posting beauty tips while travelling cross-country in the open air. The ploy was uncovered in the most simplistic way, however; a photo posted of the young ‘Azusagakuyuki’ showed an older man reflected back in the rear-view mirror of her bike.

Once the ageing influencer was called out by local TV show the Monday Late Show, the man explained that he had posed as an attractive young girl to gain followers for his exploits, as he realised his appearance wouldn’t draw much support on social media.

The man explained that he started uploading photos as a woman “because nobody wants to see a guy.”In fact, he says that he found that as a woman he received many more ‘likes’ than as a man.

The show’s host, who displayed a photo of the influencer’s alter-ego, suggested that the man must have used some kind of image-altering software to create his female counterpart.

The biker, however, claimed that he only had to change his hair and find the right lighting before adopting a ‘feminine attitude’ when taking his social media photos.

