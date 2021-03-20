Political Party Demands Malaga Takes Over €60,000 Park Costs

A POLITICAL party in Malaga has demanded the council takes over the €60,000 costs of maintaining the Parque Teatinos.

Speaking at a visit to the park, the party said the costs of Parque Teatinos should be met by Malaga City Council rather than by those living near it.

PSOE spokesman Daniel Perez said Malaga council should be “the one assuming the cost of maintaining the more than 45,000 square meters of green areas for which locals have to pay around €60,000 per year for 25 years.”

He asked the council to “free the nearly 1,500 homeowners from the economic burden of paying for the maintenance of green areas that are used by everyone in Malaga.”

Perez was accompanied by the president of the Parque Teatinos neighbourhood association, Miguel Angel Millan, said: “Malaga City Council cannot look the other way and it has to understand that in certain environments… the administration has to pitch in to maintain its green spaces.”

He said: “There are new private, residential and sports developments, in addition to a public company such as Emasa, which are not paying their part in conservation despite the fact that they benefit from its benefits.”

Mr Millan, also said: “These gardens are of public enjoyment, because they are used by all citizens, but we pay them from the community of owners, 1,500 residents who spend more than €58,000 every year.”

