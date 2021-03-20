New York City Exotic Dancing Clubs Sueing New York State Over Pandemic Closures

NEW YORK CITY Exotic Dancing Clubs Are Sueing New York State Over Their Pandemic Closures



A group of exotic dancing clubs in New York City, on Thursday 18, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, New York state, seeking unspecified damages, saying it’s not fair that they are being kept closed, and claiming thousands of employees are forced out of work by the state’s ban due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clubs, including Starlet’s, Sugar Daddy’s and Gallagher’s 2000 in the borough of Queens, listed Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state’s liquor licensing authority among the defendants, asking the court to declare it a violation of the first and 14th amendments to the US constitution to keep their clubs closed while letting other enclosed establishments open up.

Jack Sterne, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said the lawsuit attempts to undermine “science-based public health measures. While we are working to reopen as many facets of the economy as quickly and safely as possible, science, data, and common sense dictate that exotic dancing is not allowable at this time”.

All four Queens strip clubs claim to have been Covid friendly with protocols in place since the early days of the pandemic, to enforce the wearing of masks by customers and employees, temperature checks, social distanced tables, frequent cleaning of work surfaces, and ample disinfectant supplies.

Their lawsuit says that Cuomo and the state have ordered restaurants and bars “with exotic dancing to remain closed while permitting night clubs, lounges, jazz dinner theaters, churches, ax-throwing venues, billiards halls, event venues for weddings, casinos, restaurants, and bars with live music and bowling alleys that pose similar or greater risks of Covid-19 transmission to reopen”, while at least 41 other US states have allowed strip clubs to remain open, as reported by theguardian.com.

