Motril Port to get €1M facelift to ‘improve competitiveness’.

THE Port Authority of Motril plans to give the fish market “the prominence it deserves”, and has drawn up plans for a “comprehensive remodeling that improves competitiveness and visibility”.

More than €1 million has been earmarked for the project, with financial support from the Junta de Andalucia which has agreed to provide European fishing funds.

-- Advertisement --



The scheme has been designed for “future retrofitting” when the Port of Motril Infrastructure Master Plan is executed, which will turn the fishing dock into “a great platform” for freight traffic.

The remodeling includes the replacement of the cameras at the port, along with the floor and the auction area “to adapt and improve the increasingly demanding requirements that the administrations establish in terms of health”.

In addition, the port wants the public to have a better understanding of how the fish market works and what the sector represents for the economy, especially in the neighbourhoods of Varadero and Santa Adela.

“To do this, a grandstand will be set up open to the public from which people can witness the spectacle of the auction and sale of fish,” said a port spokesperson.

A new cafeteria and restaurant area is also planned, with a terrace overlooking the sea, along with improvements to service infrastructures.

The Port of Motril has also submitted plans to the European Union to seek innovation funds for a project to place photovoltaic panels on the roof of the fish market to reduce energy costs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Motril Port to get €1M facelift to ‘improve competitiveness’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.