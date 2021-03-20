Mother and her two children killed in horror car crash in Pontevedra.

A WOMAN and her two children, aged six and 17 have died after their car was involved in a smash with a vehicle that reportedly veered into the opposite lane on Friday evening in Salceda de Caselas.

The driver of the other car was seriously injured and is being treated in hospital.

-- Advertisement --



The accident occurred around 10pm at kilometre 6 of the PO-510, as reported by 112 Galicia on Twitter.

Accident health services, firefighters, the Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection were deployed to the scene.

The family, who lived in the nearby town of Salvaterra do Miño, were travelling in a Citroën C4 when a Renault Megane driven by a young male reportedly “invaded the opposite lane for reasons that are still being investigated”.

The road was closed to all traffic last night as the scene was cleared and the Guardia Civil began its investigation.

The local community is said to be shocked and saddened by the tragedy which occurred on the celebrated day of San José.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mother and her two children killed in horror car crash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.