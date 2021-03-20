A WOMAN who went missing in Malaga has been found dead in a traffic accident.

The Malaga woman, who police had been looking for after she went missing, has been found dead in a traffic accident.

The 32-year-old woman’s body was found after her car went over a bridge near the town of Alozaina.

-- Advertisement --



The woman, who lived in Malaga, had gone missing on her way back from visiting her father in Yunquera.

A team of volunteers, family, friends and Civil Protection officers were looking for her from the early hours of this morning around Alozaina, finding her body after she was involved in a traffic accident near Alozaina.

According to reports, her vehicle gone over a bridge, meaning searchers could not see it from the road.

One publication said a Guardia Civil helicopter located the car the woman was driving when she left the road.

Those who took part in the search for the woman are reported to have thought she had had a minor car accident and were not expecting to find her body.

The Mayor of Alozaina, Antonio Perez, said “In the end we had her right next to us.”

The police have not released any further details about an investigation into how the accident occurred.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Missing Malaga Woman Found Dead in Traffic Accident”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.