MIJAS Police Officers Arrest Two American Footballers Who Attacked Them after breaking up a beach party



Mijas Local Police officers have arrested two members of an American football team who had travelled from Madrid to play in Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol, after catching a group of them having a boozy drinks party at 11pm at night on a beach in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, in breach of the coronavirus curfew and restrictions.

The incident was aggravated due to the fact that two of the football players assaulted the policemen, resulting in three officers reportedly being injured.

-- Advertisement --



Apparently, there had been no trouble at the beach when the officers broke up the party, but, upon escorting the football players to the house where they were staying, in order to check their documentation, a situation arose, which ended in two of the players, aged 21 and 22, of Italian and Mexican nationality, being arrested for assaulting the officers.

Sources said that while the pair were being driven to the police station, one of them went into convulsions and the patrol car had to divert to a local medical centre where the player was stabilised and treated.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mijas Police Officers Arrest Two American Footballers Who Attacked Them”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.