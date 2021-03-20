Marbella City Council To Add Camera Attachments To Police Tasers.



Marbella City Council has said it will provide camera attachments for the 15 tasers in service with the Local Police that it purchased at the beginning of the state of emergency against the coronavirus pandemic.

The cost to incorporate the recording systems in the weapons, whose purchase generated much controversy among the opposition and social groups, will be around €3,600, according to the decree in which Deputy Mayor Félix Romero approved the purchase.

The cameras, which will be provided by the store specializing in police equipment Nidec SL, are devices that record high-resolution audio and video that are attached to the grip of the weapon- the City Council will then be provided with a system of control over their use by the Local Police.

The purchase of the weapons was heavily criticised by the opposition at the beginning of June 2020, in the first plenary session that the municipal Corporation held after learning of the acquisition.

Vulnerable homeless people

OSP councillor Manuel Osorio spoke of a “huge mistake” the government team’s attempt to justify the purchase with the “excuse of controlling vulnerable groups. It could cost the lives of people with some type of pathology, “he warned.

The Professional College of Social Work of Malaga disapproved of the use of this type of stun weapons to “neutralize people who, due to their situation of living on the street or due to fragile circumstances, are seriously unprotected.” The group warned of the “serious consequences” of this type of weaponry as “very harmful” It can cause serious injury or irreparable damage to health, ” they added.

