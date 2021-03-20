Manchester City Battle Into The FA Cup Semi-Finals

MANCHESTER CITY Battle Through Into The FA Cup Semi-Finals after beating Everton

Manchester City are through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the third season in a row, after beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park this afternoon (Saturday 20), but it was an almighty battle, with Everton’s backline standing firm, taking City until virtually the end of the match before making the breakthrough, and then, scored not once, but twice.

City made six changes to the team which beat Borussia Mochengladach to reach the Champions League last eight and did not trouble Everton for much of the game despite dominating possession, then a substitution by Pep Guardiola, bringing on Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne changed the game, with both players scoring the goals.

Ilkay Gundogan, who has been in scintillating form this season bagged the first, heading in his 16th goal of the season on 84 minutes, after Aymeric Laporte’s shot had been tipped onto the crossbar by Virginia, only for it to come back to the waiting German, and then it was De Bruyne who fired in a crisp shot in the 90th minute to send them through to the last four, joining Southampton who had beaten Bournemouth earlier in the day.

This victory means that City have won 25 out of their past 26 games in all competitions, quite an achievement indeed, and after the match, Guardiola in his interview said, “It was a really tough game. We saw the commitment from Everton, how focused they were, they defended really aggressively. It was one of the toughest games we’ve played in the last four months”.

