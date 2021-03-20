Málaga’s Plaza Mayor Expansion Sees Investment Of €105m

MÁLAGA’S Plaza Mayor Second Phase Of Expansion Sees Investment Of €105m



Málaga town hall has approved the submission to public information of the proposed urban planning agreement between the town hall and Plaza Mayor Shopping SA, Doc Málaga Siteco SL, and Doc Málaga Siteco Phase 2 SL, to carry out the second phase of expansion works on the Plaza Mayor shopping centre, which involves an investment of €105m and the anticipated creation of more than 500 direct jobs.

The agreement includes a modification of some parts of the PGOU, as well as the creation of a large recreation and leisure park of 53,725m2 next to the San Julián neighborhood, in the Churriana district, where Clara Schumann and Rimsky Korsakov Streets meet, and the improvement and expansion of the Guadalmar road between the stretch of the golf course and the roundabout on the entrance to this area.

Once the public information process of this agreement has been completed and any allegations that may be presented have been resolved, it will be submitted for approval by the Plenary.

The proposed agreement contemplates, among other things, to carry out the processing of the modification of elements of the PGOU in force, in order to expand the sector generated in the previous agreement that was approved in 2015, to include three new farms with a total of 60,573.64m2 of programmed developable land which once developed can reach a total of 263,218.64m2, thus constituting a new planning area.

It is also proposed to increase the buildable area by 17,584.30m2, which together with the existing 3,915.70m2 area, will result in a new building plot of 21,500m2, which the planners foresee being done in two phases, one of 14,000m2, to house the ‘Designer Outlet’, and another of 7,500 m2 for the expansion of the current Plaza Mayor Shopping, as reported by malagahoy.es.

