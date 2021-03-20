Malaga TechPark Increased Employment Over Last Year

MALAGA’S TechPark increased its employment over the past year.

The TechPark in Malaga increased its employment over the past year, according to its board of directors.

Minister of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities, Rogelio Velasco, chaired a meeting announcing the park increased its employment to 20,345 people last year, an increase of 0.36 per cent.

Minister Velasco said the news “highlights the ability to resistance of the park.”

He said the TechPark had rolled out new initiatives to avoid “losses in productivity and company performance.”

He added it had developed internationally, which “has contributed to reinforcing its position in Europe and other global markets.”

Velasco said Malaga was a “preferred destination to settle, to start new business projects and this offers opportunities for the future at a time when it is necessary to reactivate the economy and create quality employment.”

The news comes after the Costa del Sol has called on Spain’s central government to provide the same funding as in other others to help tourism.

