Malaga Receives 9,000 Applications For 70 Jobs

MALAGA CITY COUNCIL receives 9,000 applications for 70 jobs

Malaga City Council has been flooded with applications for some 70 jobs they currently have on offer, mainly in the administration department. But unsuccessful candidates need not be too disappointed as officials have announced that a further 123 vacancies will become available later in the year.

Spanish daily Sur has revealed that the council received a whopping 9,239 applications for the advertised positions, with the vast majority of people opting for administrative and administrative assistant vacancies. The interviews were originally expected to take place in early February but were postponed due to delays in the publication of Andalucía’s official Gazette. Successful candidates can now expect to be called for their first interview by the beginning of May.

In other positive news, Malaga City Council has confirmed that an additional 123 vacancies will come on stream throughout 2021, in addition to hundreds of internal promotion opportunities, amounting to some 680 positions in total. The next wave of vacancies to open up will consist of 43 opportunities within the Local Police and 16 in the fire service.

Following this, 31 vacancies will be made available for people with specialised trades, such as plumbers and electricians, while the council will be searching for an additional 33 individuals from disciplines like psychology, social work and engineering.

