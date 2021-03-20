Major Dundee University Outbreak Linked To Huge Student Party

Major Dundee University outbreak linked to a huge student party.

A MAJOR Dundee University Covid outbreak has been linked to a huge illegal student party recently held at the site. It was confirmed that 36 positive tests for the virus had emerged after revellers gathered for a bash in the city’s west end – near to the university campus.

A total of 34 students who contracted Covid were at the illegally held party- University bosses said they were “deeply concerned” by the large campus outbreak. It comes as tracing teams work to contact anyone else who may have become infected amid the cluster of cases.

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of Dundee University, told The Evening Telegraph, quote: “We are deeply concerned by this outbreak of cases among some of our students, which has been linked to a gathering in a private residence.

“We are working with NHS colleagues to manage the situation and hopefully prevent further spread of the virus. We will support any students affected and are urging all those who may be contacted by test-and-trace to fully engage with that process.”

He added: “We have been constantly reminding all students of the need to follow all of the COVID guidelines, particularly around social gathering and the limits which are in place for us all, and we have issued further strong reminders in light of this outbreak, with the support of the Students’ Association.”

Dr Kirsty Licence, a public health consultant, said: “A number of students who have tested positive for Covid-19, and their close contacts are self-isolating. Contact tracing is continuing and it is really important that all students who have been identified as close contacts, and anyone who develops symptoms, self-isolates and books a PCR test as soon as possible.

“I would also urge students who test positive to provide information about all their recent contacts when called by Test and Protect. This information will help our contact tracing efforts to track and limit the spread of the virus. We are continuing to work closely with our colleagues to respond to this situation and to ensure there is support in place for students should they need it.”

Students at Scotland’s top university were hit by a “sudden and significant” coronavirus outbreak on March 17.

Bosses at St Andrews University confirmed that 14 had tested positive with more than 40 others self-isolating after an outbreak of Covid-19, which chiefs have called “extremely concerning”.

The “sudden and significant” rise in cases affects students living in four different halls of residence as well as private accommodation in the town. University Principle and Vice-Chancellor Sally Mapstone says it is “very likely” the outbreak is linked to the new UK strain of the virus – and she expects to see cases rise in the coming days.

