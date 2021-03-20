Madrid On High Alert For Hasel Demonstrations

MADRID on high alert for unauthorised Hasel demonstrations

Anti-fascist groups have taken to social media to call for protests throughout Spain on Saturday, March 20 against the incarceration of jailed rapper Pablo Hasel. Hasel was sentenced to almost three years in prison last month for promoting terrorism and insulting the royal family through his music. One of the biggest gatherings is set to take place in Madrid but the regional Government Delegation has declared the protest illegal, as they have not received any official communication on the protest from the organisers.

“One more day we will take to the streets to claim each and every one of our rights and freedoms that are threatened and repressed. We ask for the freedom of Pablo Hasel and all political prisoners, total amnesty!”, one of the messages from District 104, “anti-capitalist, anti-fascist and anti-patriarchal collective” reads online.

Organisers have called for the march to begin at Atocha at 7pm on Saturday, and from here demonstrators will make their way to the Plaza de Cibeles, according to the official poster for the protest, which also reads: “For our rights and freedoms. Total amnesty! Freedom for Pablo Hasel.”

The Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims of the Community of Madrid, Enrique López, has demanded that the “radical left” not encourage such illegal demonstrations which have recently descended into violence.

“Taking into account that they are non-legal manifestations, as long as authorization is not requested from the Government Delegation, what we ask of all political forces, and especially the radical left, is to condemn all acts of violence”, Lopez said.

